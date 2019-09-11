Metro Detroit weather: More heat with severe storm chance today

DETROIT - We didn't get any relief from the heat overnight and temps around most of Metro Detroit are in the upper 60s to low 70s with some patchy fog.

We're in for another warm one Wednesday under only partly sunny skies, highs will get into the mid 80s but it will feel closer to 90°F when you factor in the humidity. We will see scattered rain and thunderstorms by early to mid afternoon and beyond, and we have a Marginal Risk for severe storms this afternoon and early evening.

That means the heat of the day could help produce a few dangerous storm cells capable of gusty winds, deadly lightning, and hail. Keep an eye to the skies today as this could impact your after school plans.

Thursday forecast

More rain and thundershowers overnight making for a wet commute Thursday morning around Metro Detroit. But, most of the afternoon tomorrow should be dry and not quite as warm. The clouds will linger and without much sunshine, highs will likely stay in the upper 70s with winds WNW becoming ENE 5-15 mph making it feel a little less muggy at least temporarily. More showers coming Friday.

Friday forecast

We will see some of the heaviest rain of the week late, late Thursday and/or early Friday which could make for another sloppy commute. The showers will come and go through the early afternoon before we start to clear out and actually see some late day sunshine. Highs should get to 80°F or just a little warmer depending on that sunshine. Bottom line, you will be good to go for your Friday Night High School Football games.

We'll keep you posted as we get closer to the weekend which looks dry Saturday but a little stormy Sunday.

