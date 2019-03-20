Metro Detroit weather: Rain could turn briefly to snow as spring begins

DETROIT - Welcome to spring! Just ignore the snowflakes.

We ushered in the vernal equinox at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, but it might as well still be winter. Rain, which moved in before spring, is going to hang around until after midnight, even lingering until sunrise in our North Zone.

The rain might turn to a few snowflakes, even leaving a quick dusting. This is most likely in the North Zone. Most of us will stay with liquid, however. Lows will head to the mid-30s.

Thursday will start with clouds before sunshine mixes in during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s with a light northwest breeze.

A snowflake is possible Friday morning with a weak disturbance. Otherwise, expect breezy conditions and colder temperatures, with highs barely touching 40 degrees.

Then, here comes the weekend. We’ve been eyeing it for days now. Even though the numbers aren’t as warm as some earlier models suggested, we’re still planning for plenty of sunshine and temperatures eventually getting above normal Sunday.

Saturday will start cold in the upper teens. Then, we’re on our way to the low and mid-40s.

On Sunday, expect temperatures in the low 50s. The sunshine will fade a bit late, mainly in the South Zone, ahead of some light precipitation Sunday night into Monday morning’s commute.

Temperatures will take another sharp dive early next week before spiking even warmer by the end of the week. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed with the back half of the 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.