Metro Detroit weather: Rain, possible freezing rain carries into Thursday

DETROIT - As we watch our next storm system arrive Wednesday night, expect some light rain or possibly freezing rain late.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for Sanilac County from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. The freezing rain might stick around through the morning commute, while the rest of us will see a quick transition to rain early.

Temperatures will be steady through the night, teetering around freezing when we wake up.

Rain will linger through the day at times and become more likely in the afternoon. Temperatures will spike again Thursday, hitting the mid-50s, but that won't come until 9 p.m.

A cold front will move in immediately, tanking temperatures below freezing in less than five hours.

Friday will be a raw, blustery finish to the workweek. Temperatures will drop from the mid-20s in the morning to the teens in the afternoon. Winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph at times. That will bring wind chills back, making it feel like single digits for much of the afternoon.

The weekend looks mostly dry and fairly bright until we get a quick shot of snow late Sunday. That should only be a couple of inches, though.

Next week, temperatures won’t flatline, but the swings won’t be nearly as dramatic. Check out those numbers in our 10-day forecast.

