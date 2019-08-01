Metro Detroit weather: Refreshing start in the 50s

Welcome to August! It’s a refreshing start to your Thursday around Metro Detroit with morning temperatures mainly in the mid 50s, and the usual, cooler suburbs flirting with the 40s. This is great sleeping weather and we’ve got it for the next couple of nights. We expect tons of sun to warm SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario to around 80°F this afternoon or a little warmer. The winds NE 5-10 mph will keep our North Zone in the upper 70s while many of us closer to Detroit will see some lower 80s and very low humidity and a perfect day to enjoy the great outdoors of Pure Michigan.

Friday looks very similar with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs heading into the lower 80s. It will be a degree or three warmer each day moving forward without much hope for showers and storms. Our dry forecast means you will have to do some of your own lawn watering as the yard needs an inch of water a week. More sunshine Friday and Saturday as we head into a warmer weekend.

The weekend will be a little warmer as highs head into the mid or upper 80s Saturday and a nice mix of sun and clouds. It not only gets a little warmer this weekend, but the humidity goes up a little bit as well. One computer model still shows showers briefly Sunday morning, and then a few spotty showers in our South Zone Sunday afternoon. We will keep you updated on the weekend forecast but it looks mostly dry for a while moving forward. It may be Tuesday afternoon before we see a decent chance for showers and storms or free lawn watering here. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



