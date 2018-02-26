Metro Detroit weather: Rest of week brings possible record highs, chance of snow

DETROIT - February will finish with an above-normal feel and possible record temperatures.

Clear skies Monday night will bring temperatures below freezing in a lot of locations, but we'll stay around 32 degrees in the Metro Zone.

The mercury will soar on Tuesday. With the help of strong southwest winds, highs will get close to 60 degrees in the afternoon. The record temperature is 63 degrees, which was set in 1976. We'll also get sunshine to go along with the spring feel.

Rain will return Wednesday. Drops will start falling first thing in the morning, so plan on a wet commute. The rain will be off-and-on throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler but still way above normal for the last day in February.

We will cool down in the second half of the week. Rain will continue for the first half of Thursday, but once the sun sets, rain will turn to snow. Expect some accumulation, but this doesn't look like a major winter storm. Highs will reach the mid-40s before the flakes fall.

The weekend looks dry, along with the first part of next week.

