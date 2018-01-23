Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers before cold air arrives

DETROIT - Scattered showers will be around in spots Monday night, but the moisture won’t get out before the cold air arrives Tuesday.

Expect scattered showers to continue through the night, especially closer to daybreak. Temperatures will drop to the mid- to upper 30s by daybreak, but those won't be our lows.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day Tuesday, dropping below freezing during the afternoon commute. Expect more rain in the morning, with snow showers in the afternoon and evening. This could put down a dusting at most. It'll be breezy, too, bringing back wind chills in the 20s for most of the day and teens by evening.

Our coldest point in the forecast will be Wednesday, with morning lows near 20 degrees and highs near 30. But those numbers are close to normal for this time in January. Beyond that, temperatures will rise into the weekend and we’ll stay dry until rain arrives Saturday.

On Sunday, we might see a changeover from rain to snow, but there is still uncertainty about how quickly temperatures will cool.

