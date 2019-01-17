Metro Detroit weather: Several inches of snowfall, sub-zero wind chills this weekend

DETROIT - From nuisance flakes to a “shovelable offense” to an arctic assault, winter is making up for lost time.

Thursday night's flurries and light snow will be wrapped up before midnight, leaving Metro Detroit with less than an inch of accumulation -- much less in most spots. Temperatures are on their way to the mid-20s, which will seem like a vacation compared to what's coming this weekend.

Friday will give us a break with mostly cloudy skies and seasonably cold temperatures. Highs will hit the low 30s.

Then, our Saturday snowmaker will barrel into Southeast Michigan. Each run of the computer models has been trending slightly faster, so we'll see some light snow late Friday night, possibly around midnight.

Snow will continue through the day Saturday and move out late in the evening. The total accumulation will likely be between 3 and 6 inches, with the highest totals in our South Zone. Click the 4ZONE tab to see what your backyard will end up with.

Highs will only reach the mid-20s as the arctic invasion begins.

By daybreak Sunday, temperatures will barely hold on to double digits and won't rise but a few degrees during the day. Winds at 10 to 20 mph will keep wind chills below zero all day.

The coldest air is reserved for Sunday night and Monday morning, when air temperatures will head into negative territory, and it will feel like -10 to -15 degrees. Sunshine will try to sooth the wintry blast, but highs Monday will only reach the mid-teens.

Tuesday and Wednesday look interesting. There is plenty of moisture hanging around, and we will get some accumulating snow, but the temperature forecast is tricky. It's possible we might see some rain mix in, so it's too early to make a call on accumulation. Nevertheless, it looks like any precipitation won't begin until late Tuesday.

Temperatures will start rebounding by the middle of next week. Check that out in our 10-day forecast.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.