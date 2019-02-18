Metro Detroit weather: Snow, rain, freezing rain all possible later this week

DETROIT - Sunshine looked fantastic Monday once the snow stopped, but our break from the flakes will last less than 48 hours.

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday night with calm conditions. Lows are headed to the mid-teens.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine, but that won't get temperatures above freezing. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

On Wednesday, we'll track another snowmaker, but this one will feature some freezing rain before turning to all liquid late. It looks as if the snow will stay away until after the morning commute.

A brief period of freezing rain will follow in the afternoon, but will only last for an hour or two in any one spot. Then it will become all rain during the drive home. Wet weather will stick around through much of the night.

On Thursday, a dry stretch that will take us through about half the weekend will begin. Temperatures will be above normal for the second half of the week. Highs Thursday will hit the upper 30s.

Expect temperatures as warm as 40 degrees in spots Friday, and even the low to mid-40s Saturday. That will all be under dry and mostly skies until late Saturday.

On Sunday, which might be our warmest day of the forecast, it will rain. Highs will hit the mid-40s, but it will be a soaker of a Sunday. Some precipitation will linger into early Monday morning as light snow showers.

Temperatures, of course, will head back down on the other side of the weekend moisture. See where they will go from there in our 10-day forecast.

