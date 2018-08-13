Metro Detroit weather: Still waiting for some meaningful rain

Paul Gross takes a look at the upcoming Metro Detroit weather forecast for Aug. 13, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - With the exception of the heavy rain event on July 31, we’ve been in a dry spell since June 25. Although some of us have received a downpour over the past week or so, many more of us have not.

Case in point is Metro Airport, which has only received 0.40 inches of rain this month. Average rain through today is 1.35 inches, so you can see how we’ve continued with below average rainfall.

It takes more than that one July 31 heavy rain to recharge our soil moisture, which is reflected in the Drought Monitor that continues to have all of southeast Michigan categorized as Abnormally Dry, and some of us in Moderate Drought.

It appears that our next chance for widespread rain is later this week but, of course, we’ve heard this song before. Let’s see how things play out.

We won’t see any rain tonight, as skies will be mostly clear. Lows should drop into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Mostly sunny and a little warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday’s sunrise is at 6:40 a.m., and Tuesday’s sunset is at 8:36 p.m.

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) as muggier air streams in.

Increasing clouds on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius). There could be a late afternoon shower across our South and West Zones.

Showers increase Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Showers and possible thunderstorms are likely on Thursday. Let’s hope we get this much-needed rain. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Showers continue Thursday night -- perhaps tapering off late. Lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday with a scattered afternoon shower possible. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

As long as our timing pans out as expected, the late-week storm system should move out just in time to give us a nice weekend. Even if some of the residual cloudiness from that system is still hanging around Saturday morning, skies should then become partly cloudy, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs again in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

