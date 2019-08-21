Metro Detroit weather: Storms moving out

DETROIT - Thunderstorms are pulling out of southeast Michigan. But the strongest one came last. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was posted for Macomb and St. Clair counties as the last line exited the state.

Rainfall estimates topped 1 inch in several locations. More than 2 inches likely fell in western Monroe county south of Dundee.

Overnight we’ll be watching patchy fog develop which could slow us down for the morning commute. Be alert especially in areas that picked up rain tonight.

Wednesday will be very similar, with warm and humid conditions and a chance of afternoon storms. Right now, it doesn’t look they’ll be severe. Plus, we’re expecting even fewer storms than Tuesday.

The cold front that triggers those storms will bring relief from the humidity starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend.

Temperatures will cool as well. Expect to finish the week with highs in the 70s.

