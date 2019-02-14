Metro Detroit weather: Temps to reach near 40 on Thursday

DETROIT - Happy Valentine’s Day!

Some warmer temperatures may warm your heart, but you’ll have to wait a little bit. We have temps in the teens around most of Metro Detroit as you head out but those numbers will be slowly rising into the 20s through the morning hours and then quickly through the 30s later this afternoon.

Skies stay mostly cloudy and the winds are lighter SSE 5-13 mph as highs settle near 40 degrees this afternoon. Areas north of M-59 may struggle to get out of the mid 30s, but many of us should see those upper 30s and low 40s with an isolated rain shower or two.

There’s a weak cool front dipping down tonight and spotty rain and snow showers are most likely today between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. possibly lingering into the overnight, but this is light stuff and temps will likely stay above freezing during most of the moisture.

Friday forecast

Friday will be a dry day but the winds will be picking up behind the cold front. You can expect morning lows in the mid 20s with winds howling WSW 10-25 mph gusting to 30 mph making it feel more like the teens or even single digits for wind chills early tomorrow. Highs will bounce back to the low 30s with a nice blend of sun and clouds and slightly lighter breezes by late afternoon.

Weekend weather

The weekend should be great for the Quicken Loans Winter Blast in Detroit. Chilly teens early Saturday and then a partly cloudy day with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. We have a slight chance for a few snow showers or flurries by Sunday afternoon but it may hold off one more day and highs will be just like Saturday under mostly cloudy skies to end the weekend.

The clipper snowmaker will likely slide through SE Lower Michigan on Monday, President’s Day bringing light snow showers of less than an inch for most of you and slightly more snow in a possible storm Wednesday late into Thursday -- stay tuned!

You can get your 7-Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.