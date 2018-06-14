Metro Detroit weather: The next heat wave is almost here

DETROIT - Our long-advertised heat wave is almost here, but we have one more comfortable night and day ahead before things start changing.

It’ll be a beautiful evening for those of you heading to Eid al-Fitr dinners, marking the formal end of the holy month of Ramadan. We hope you had a meaningful month of observance.

High, thin cirrus clouds will cross the area overnight, but these clouds are not capable of producing rain, just a pretty sky (especially around sunrise and sunset -- take some photos and post them on our Storm Pins app so we can show them on the air).

Lows remain comfortable, generally around 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius). Wind will become calm, so there won’t be much of a breeze blowing in the windows tonight.

Mostly sunny on Friday (TGIF!), and we’ll keep the humidity in check, too. Highs in the low to mid-80s (29 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Increasing clouds Friday night, with a chance of thunderstorms ahead of an approaching warm front. Lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, with a couple of periods of thunderstorms possible as the warm front crosses the area. This front is the front edge of the hot, humid air mass headed our way, and you’ll undoubtedly notice the change once to moves through.

Highs are highly dependent upon how much sun we get behind that front. Right now, we’ll go with upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius), but that could go a little higher or lower depending upon if we get more or less cloud cover.

Warm and muggy Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Hot and humid on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius). The humidity will make afternoon temperatures feel like 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) or above.

Warm and muggy Sunday night, with lows in the mid 70s (24 degrees Celsius).

Hot and humid Monday, with highs in the mid 90s (34 degrees Celsius), and the humidity once again making it feel like 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius) or above. Some computer models try to stir up a late afternoon thunderstorm, but the better chance is Monday night. It’ll remain warm and muggy, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday may start with some showers, but it appears that we’ll try to dry out in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius). More importantly, by late Tuesday into Tuesday night, humidity levels will start falling.

Wednesday and Thursday look spectacular, with mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

