Metro Detroit weather: Unseasonably cold temperatures to start spring

DETROIT - Spring is not yet in mid-season form.

Even with plenty of sunshine, temperatures are stuck below normal, and it looks like there’s more of that to come through the weekend.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop to the low and mid-20s, but a steady breeze will make it feel like temperatures are in the teens by morning.

We’re watching an area of snow that will move into Northern Ohio. That should stay south of the state line, but it will be a close call.

Wednesday will feature more clouds than sun. That won't help temperatures much. In fact, we’ll stay below normal through the upcoming weekend. Sunshine will be plentiful from Thursday through Sunday.

We will start to see more of a springlike forecast next week. Temperatures will inch up a bit more, and rain will become likely by Tuesday.

