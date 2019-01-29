Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares State of Emergency ahead of extreme cold temperatures

HULL, MA - JANUARY 20: A worker uses a bobcat to clear snow from a sidewalk alongside Nantasket Beach during a winter storm that brought snow, sleet and rain to the area on January 20, 2019 in Hull, Massachusetts. Icy conditions are predicted…

LANSING, Mich. - Monday night Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order declaring a state of emergency in Michigan ahead of the forecasted sub-zero temperatures. She is expected to file the order first thing Tuesday morning, according to a release.

“Keeping Michiganders safe during this stretch of dangerously cold temperatures is our priority,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Such widespread, extreme conditions have not occurred in Michigan for many years and it is imperative that we are proactive with record-low temperatures being predicted by the National Weather Service. Wind chills are predicted as low as 50 degrees below zero in many places, such as metro Detroit which is especially unaccustomed to these temps.”

Gov. Whitmer has activated the State of Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), which is located in Dimondale. The center is overseen by the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

RELATED:

Watch below Help Me Hank shares how to winterize your home.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.