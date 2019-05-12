Paul Gross: Chance of rain Mother's Day

DETROIT - Happy Mother’s Day!

As far as I am concerned, one day just isn’t enough to honor our mothers. At the very minimum, it should be mother’s weekend. And I’d be fine with a mother’s week. However you’re celebrating today, I hope it’s the enjoyable day you want and deserve!

We are starting off the day not as cold as it was yesterday morning when we woke up. But it’s still going to be chilly with temperatures well down in the 40s if you’re heading out early for a jog or if the dog is taking you for a walk. Some of us may have some filtered sun first thing this morning, but we’ll cloud up pretty quick by the afternoon.

The tricky part of the forecast is the exact timing of the approaching rain. I won’t bore you with the details, but the evolving weather pattern for later today into Monday is somewhat complicated.

The way things look right now, we should be dry this morning…that’s good news for anybody heading to Mother’s Day brunches. Rain chances start to increase from south to north during the afternoon. So, there’s a better chance that those of us south of 8 Mile get some rain at some point in the afternoon (holding off until late if we’re lucky), while areas north of 8 Mile may hold off the rain until evening. So, if you’re going to the Birmingham Art Fair, earlier is better in terms of increasing your chances of avoiding the rain.

I strongly urge you to frequently check the customizable radar on the FREE Local4Casters weather app if you have outdoor plans today. If you’re one of the few who doesn’t have the app (many people say it’s the best weather app they’ve ever seen), just go to the App Store and search under WDIV.

Remember that when you open the app, it opens right up to the radar. And also remember that our app follows you wherever you go (even to Europe) and gives you the radar and forecast for where you happen to be at that moment.

Temperature-wise, we probably won’t get much above the low to mid 50s today, and it’ll become a little breezy by afternoon.

If your Mother’s Day includes seeing Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium at the Sound Board at 7:30 p.m., Zelooperz at El Club in Detroit at 7:00 p.m. or Thad Cockrell at The Crofoot in Pontiac at 7 p.m., I’d plan for rain.

Whatever your plans and whatever the weather, have a great Sunday!



