Saturday will be cold in Metro Detroit, but not bitter cold

DETROIT - We are waking up to a dry Saturday morning and for the majority of us it will be a dry day.

Temperatures are not as cold as they were Friday morning. We are starting out in the 20s as opposed to those bone chilling teens that slapped us in the face when we headed out the door Friday morning.

Unfortunately, sunshine will be hard to come by Saturday. An area of light snow will approach areas south of I-94 by late afternoon, and continue there into Saturday evening.

The accumulation should be less than an inch and possibly an inch or a bit more south of Adrian in Lenawee County and farther south in Monroe County.

But for the rest of us (which is most of us), it will be a cloudy day with highs in the low 30s.

The cold, but not bitter cold, temperatures this weekend are perfect for the annual Plymouth Ice Festival.

I keep thinking back to all of those years when it was either too warm and the ice was melting, or so bitter cold that I just did not want to stand out there.

But this weekend is perfect and there is no shortage of places that will gladly sell you a coffee or hot chocolate in quaint downtown Plymouth.

Some of this weekend’s other big events include Motown’s 60th Anniversary Celebration at The Detroit Historical Museum, the Monster Jam at Ford Field and the Detroit Roller Derby at the Masonic Temple

These events are indoors, so the weather’s impact will primarily be on your walk to and from your car.