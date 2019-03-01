SE Michigan weather: Some snow in the weekend forecast

DETROIT - Enjoy a relaxing and very nice Friday afternoon as high clouds slowly move in fighting a drying East wind allowing for a little more sun on the eastside.

Highs will likely stop in the mid and upper 30s with a few Metro Detroit neighborhoods hitting 40°F.

Snow Saturday

Snow moves in just before sunrise Saturday between 4-7 a.m. from west to east and may be moderate to heavy for a short time in the morning so be careful getting around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario tomorrow morning.

Snow then becomes more scattered and light and shouldn't stack up to much, leaving less than an inch for most of us. Highs may hit the mid 30s and I wouldn't be surprised if we get a quick rain showers around 1 p.m. as the moisture is moving out of our area.

Sunday forecast

Another bigger storm is sweeping through the Midwest on Sunday but right now it looks to be mainly south of us. Those of you south of I-696 have a chance for snow Sunday afternoon as colder creeps in. We may even see some accumulation south of I-94, but the main energy from this storm will be south of the Ohio Border.

We'll let you know if that changes. Temps are in the 20s and breezy Sunday with single digits and teens Monday with flurries and Tuesday with more steady snow showers.

