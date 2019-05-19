Tornado Warning issued for parts of Macomb, St. Clair counties

A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Macomb and St. Clair counties in Sunday afternoon.

Info for Northeastern Macomb:

At 259 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Armada, or near Richmond, moving northeast at 40 mph.

The warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m.

Info for Northern St. Clair:

At 300 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Memphis, or near Richmond, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include NorthStreet, Adair, Rattle Run, Goodells, Smiths Creek, Wadhams, Riley Center, Fort Gratiot, Avoca and Blaine.

The warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

TORNADO Warning issued until 4:00 PM for this part of St. Clair County. Take cover immediately. pic.twitter.com/84M9seLIFt — Paul Gross (@PGLocal4) May 19, 2019

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.