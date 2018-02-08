Winter storm headed for Metro Detroit: 5-10 inches of snow expected Friday

DETROIT - A chilly start to your Thursday, but road conditions are in pretty good shape as you head out.

Skies are mostly cloudy with temps in the single digits to low teens feeling closer to 0° with a cool breeze blowing. We will see a few light snow showers and scattered flurries today with clouds and winds blowing off of Lake Michigan throughout your Thursday.

So, lake effect snows are a bit heavier across Western Michigan today. Afternoon highs in the low 20s, mostly cloudy skies, and winds WSW 5-15 mph gusting over 20 mph will keep us cool all day.

Snow Friday

A Winter Storm Watch is already in play for our Friday around Metro Detroit. So, early model data shows 5-10 inches of snow likely Friday starting before the morning drive. It will be snowing all day tomorrow and heavy at times mid morning through the afternoon. Temps in the teens to start and upper 20s during the snowy afternoon.

From 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, we could very well see some areas getting over 8 inches of snow and a Winter Storm Warning may be issued if the threat of more snow comes into model play today. We’ll keep you posted. We will likely see more and more school closings rolling in, so check clickondetroit.com all day today regarding Friday School issues.

SEE: How much snow to expect through Friday, Saturday

Some snow Saturday

Snow will linger into Saturday as well with another inch or so through the morning possible. Then, a system from the south will move our way late Saturday and Sunday and it is not clear right now where it will set up. If it comes right over us late Saturday and early Sunday -- we may be in for another 4 inches or more, but it is not clear yet. Weekend temps are in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees and stay tuned as we get more details on the next two storms and keep you posted.

