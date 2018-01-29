Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of SE Michigan through Monday evening

DETROIT - Snow showers this morning will slow down your morning commute as heavier snow bands in our North Zone will spill into the rest of Metro Detroit.

Temps are in the upper 20s as you head out with wind chills in the teens to low 20s but the bigger story is the snow today. The NWS in White Lake has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Metro Detroit until 7 p.m. Snow will limit visibility at times, make for tricky travel, and should stack up to 1-4 inches when all is said and done.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 7 p.m. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected, bringing storm total accumulations of 6 to 10 inches in those areas.

The peak of the snow will be mid morning through the mid afternoon. But, both the morning and evening commutes will be impacted by snow. Temps in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees all day with winds picking up N 7-17 mph G 23 mph. Snow showers begin to taper off this evening.

Tuesday forecast

A cooler Tuesday with morning lows in the teens and a fresh snowpack around Metro Detroit. Some of our area will only have an inch or two on the ground with some isolated areas seeing 3-4” from Monday. That will cause slick, icy, and slippery conditions on the roads tomorrow morning. The sun will be out tomorrow and high temps will only climb back into the mid 20s with a decent breeze NW 8-12 mph.

Wednesday forecast

We briefly warm up Wednesday as highs will hit the mid and upper 30s as another weather maker approaches. This looks to be mainly afternoon rain and snow mixed. So your Hump Day evening commute may also be slowed by this wintry mix. Cooler and dry by midday Thursday with temps in the low and mid 30s. It’s cooler Friday with crisp 20s and partly sunny skies.

More snow expected this Super Bowl Weekend on both Saturday and Sunday -- stay tuned.

