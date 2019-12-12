32ºF

4Frenzy

Nominate Students in 4Frenzy’s Winter Fan Choice Awards!

Nominate high school athletes, clubs, performers and more!

Madeline Allen

Nominate your favorite high school students, staff members, or clubs NOW!

You can nominate BELOW between now and February 6th at 11:00 p.m. Voting will begin February 10th.

The winners will receive a 4Frenzy patch or a certificate, and their names and schools will be featured on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit. We’ll be doing stories on many of the nominees, so look for our “Spotlight” articles on ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy and you might just read about someone you know!

