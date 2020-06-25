Watch Senior Frenzy Videos

Below are videos of some of the graduation photos submitted to Senior Frenzy that aired on Local 4. Sorry, we just aren’t able to air all of them.

To see more videos in stories like this, go to clickondetroit.com/seniorfrenzy. All videos are now published in this or other similar stories.

Students in above video; Ah’Riyana - Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy, Anthony - Stevenson HS, Deshawndra - Frontier International Academy, Ernest - Hazel Park Advantage, Natalie - L’anse Creuse North, Quintral - Crestwood HS, Sabrina - Airport HS

Students; Alexis - International Academy of Macomb, Hannah - Grosse Ile HS, Julianna - North Farmington HS, Lyric - Edsel Ford HS, Makayla - Cass Tech HS, Tayler - Farmington HS, Taylor - Lake Shore HS

Students; Alexandra - Cousino HS, Anna - Eisenhower HS, Ciera - Belleville HS, Michael - Churchill HS, Quian - Cass Tech HS, Riley - Fraser HS, Sidney - Divine Child HS

Students; Brandon - Eisenhower HS, Deborah - Belleville HS, Elena - Armada HS, Jake - Fraser HS, Joshua - Dakota HS, McKayla - Churchill HS, Noah - Cousino HS

Students; Alyssa - Franklin HS, Cade - Whitmore Lake HS, Caleb - Fraser HS, Jessica - Cabrini HS, Nyahm - Cass Tech HS, Sarah - Churchill HS, Trenton - Cousino HS

Students; Jaquan - Churchill HS, Joshua - Eisenhower HS, Nicholas - Cousino HS, Rylee - Franklin HS, Spencer - Clarkston HS, Sudnya - Canton HS, William - Brighton HS

Students; Colin - L’anse Creuse North, Demetrius - Henry Ford Academy, Emily - Fowlerville HS, Erik - Fraser HS, Madison - Gibraltar Carlson HS, Morgan - North Farmington HS, Vanessa - Churchill HS

Students; Amanda - Franklin HS, Grace - Cousino HS, Jemarrlowe - Harper Woods HS, Jessica - Fraser HS, Myles - North Farmington HS, Nevaeh - Huron HS, Paige - Eisenhower HS

Students; Erin - Stevenson HS, Nick - L’anse Creuse HS, Noah - Edsel Ford HS, Noah - Grosse Ile HS, Tiarra - Hazel Park HS, Tori - Henry Ford Academy, Tyler - Fraser HS

Students; Bella - Stevenson HS, Devyn - L’anse Creuse HS, Joselen - Grosse Pointe North HS, Kayla - Cousino HS, Luke - Edsel Ford HS, Madi - Milan HS, Monquize - Fraser HS

Students; Ashley - Cousino HS, Elinor - Warren Mott HS, Emma - Eisenhower HS, Isabella - Stevenson HS, Julian - South Lake HS, Kyron - Southfield A&T, Ryan - Franklin HS

Students; Andrew - Cousino HS, Angela - Hartland HS, Jessica - Churchill HS, Matthew - Stoney Creek, Raeleen - Utica HS, Zahn - Troy HS, Zandor - Warren Woods Tower

Students; Ali - Edsel Ford HS, Ashley - L’anse Creuse North HS, Christopher - Utica HS, Kayla - Southfield A&T, Kendall - Cousino HS, Nafisa - Warren Mott HS, Nick - Troy HS

Students; Brendan - Fraser HS, Brooke - Franklin HS, Gonzalo - Utica and Stevenson, Matthew - Cousino HS, Matthew - U of D Jesuit, Sha’miah - Southfield A&T, Zion - Walled Lake Central