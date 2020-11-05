SPOTLIGHT: Trenton senior overcomes injuries and wins Fan Choice Award

Favorite subject in school: History

Favorite place in Trenton: Elizabeth Park

Favorite lunch at school: Spicy chicken sandwich

Favorite artist: Lil Uzi Vert

Role model: His dad, Jason

Conner Temple is the winner of our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award for Favorite Defensive End in football! Temple is a big, aggressive force on the Trojans' defensive line, and has been playing football since he was 9 years old. While also playing football, Temple spent his springs in high school playing on the Trenton baseball team.

Temple is planning on beginning his freshman year at Ferris State University next fall. Having to overcome three knee surgeries during his career, Temple’s playing days are over, but the memories he made playing football at Trenton will last a lifetime.

“My teammates are my family,” Temple said. “We made memories together that I will never forget. I would also like to thank Coach Czarnecki and Coach Segedi for playing a big role in making me the man I am today.”

With Temple’s playing days behind him, his advice to other high school athletes is to not take the years for granted.

“Enjoy every minute because it goes by so fast, and give 100% every time because you only get one opportunity.”

Congratulations to Conner on winning the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award for Defensive Ends!

Click HERE to see all the other winners of the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

Instagram: @4Frenzy (you could participate in a takeover!)

Twitter: @4Frenzy (join our polls!)

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsor Meijer for their support!