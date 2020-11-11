SPOTLIGHT: Sophomore tennis player, YouTuber with 4.25 GPA also aims for med school

Favorite subject in school: Mathematical Analysis

Hometown: Macomb Township

Favorite place in hometown: Macomb Recreational Center

Favorite lunch at school: French fries

Favorite Artist: Elton John

Role Model: Martin Luther King, Jr.

The fans have voted, and Henry Ford II’s Joey Melaragni is the winner of Favorite Sophomore in Boys Tennis! Despite only beginning to play tennis a year and a half ago, Joey has picked up the game incredibly fast, much of which he credits to his coaches.

“Our coaches give us constructive criticism on a regular basis,” Melaragni said. “This has helped us drop terrible habits and pick up good habits daily.”

Not only does Joey strive for success on the tennis court, but he’s also been a star in the classroom, holding a 4.25 GPA and having impressive goals set for his future.

“In the future, I would love to begin at Wayne State University for my undergraduate degree in Biomedical Researching, and hopefully one day be able to go to UCLA for Medical School,” Melaragni said. “If I can compete well, I want to play tennis at Wayne State.”

Melaragni has a versatile set of interests that go well past school and athletics. He is an avid biker and thrill-seeking rollercoaster lover, and even has four YouTube channels that range from content about video games, to vlogs, to sports opinions and more.

If Joey has learned one thing while playing at Henry Ford II, it’s that you’re never out of the fight.

“No matter how many points you are down in a match, never stop giving 100% on every point,” Melaragni said. “You never know if a match is truly over.”

Congratulations to Joey on winning the Fan Choice Award for Favorite Sophomore in Boys Tennis!

Click HERE to see all the other winners of the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

Instagram: @4Frenzy (you could participate in a takeover!)

Twitter: @4Frenzy (join our polls!)

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsor Meijer for their support!