Personality Quiz: Which Detroit athlete are you?

Detroit is one of the greatest sports towns in the country, based on both popularity and success. From the “Bad Boys” and “Goin’ to Work” Pistons to the famous 1984 Tigers to the countless titles the Red Wings have won over the years to earn the name of ‘Hockeytown’, Detroit has had some special, charismatic groups over the past few decades.

Detroit has also been home to some unique athlete personalities during this same time. From the trash-talking Bill Laimbeer to the eccentric Dennis Rodman to the laid-back Miguel Cabrera, Detroiters have often found pride in being able to relate to the players on their sports teams.

Take the personality quiz below to figure out which current Detroit athlete matches your personality best!

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!