SPOTLIGHT: Three-year varsity volleyball player wins Fan Choice Award

Favorite School Subject: Marketing

Favorite Lunch at School: Buscemi’s sub

Favorite Artists: Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Jason Aldean, Billie Eilish, and Luke Combs.

Who is your role model: “My mom because she pushes me to be the best I can be. She is the strongest person I know and never fails to put a smile on my face after I had a bad game or just a bad day in general. I am so lucky to be as close to her as I am.”

Henry Ford II High School’s girl’s volleyball player Olivia Happel is our 4Frenzy ‘Favorite Senior’ winner. Olivia started playing volleyball in the seventh grade and has been playing ever since. When she was a sophomore, Olivia got a spot on the varsity team.

“I was terrified to be that young playing on the team,” says Olivia, “I remember walking into the first day of practice and the girls automatically took me in.”

Olivia Happel, 4Frenzy 'Favorite Senior' girls volleyball (WDIV)

“My junior year was my favorite season because my team was so close. We would leave practice and hang out with each other afterwards. Each practice was so much fun no matter how intense or boring our drills were. We would laugh and make the most out of each day we were together,” says Olivia.

Olivia maintains a 3.67 GPA and is a part of the National Honors Society. She has been playing varsity volleyball since her sophomore year of high school and was one of the captains this past year. She had the second most amount of kills this season and is looking forward to starting her college career. Olivia says that she is leaning towards being done with volleyball once her undergraduate program starts so she can focus on her academics. Olivia says that she would like to earn a Masters Degree in education.

Olivia Happel, 4Frenzy 'Favorite Senior' girls volleyball (WDIV)

We would like to congratulate Olivia on finishing off her last high school season and wish her the best of luck as she goes off to college next fall!

