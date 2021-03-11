VIDEOS: Sports Winners

Know someone who placed first in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards Winter 2021 Sports season? The videos featuring their names that aired on Local 4 are below!

Basketball (boys), Competitive Cheer

Hockey (boys), Bowling

Swim Team (boys)

Basketball (girls), Figure Skating

Hockey (girls), Ski Team

Gymnastics, Performing Arts

Wrestling

Other ways to participate:

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Instagram: @4Frenzy

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer and Hungry Howie’s Pizza for their support!