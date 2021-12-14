SPOTLIGHT: Double award winning soccer player credits grandfather and father

Favorite School Subject: Math

Favorite Musician: Juice Wrld

Pregame Ritual: Music and pasta

Adriano Troiani won both Favorite Forward and Favorite Midfielder in the Soccer category of 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

A senior from Livonia, Adriano has been taught soccer from the young age of three by his father and grandfather. Another big part of Adriano’s success is his team and his coach, Ken Shingledecker.

“The last four years my team has had good chemistry together,” said Adriano.

Outside of soccer, Adriano enjoys playing video games, fishing, and hunting. He adds that more than anything he loves to play soccer, and is dedicated to his future in the sport.

“I want to continue to play soccer in college,” explained Adriano. “My dream is to play Major League Soccer.”

Adriano’s advice to younger generations is to enjoy every moment, because it goes by fast.

Good luck in the future, Adriano!

Ad

Instagram: @4Frenzy

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Sign up for our newsletter

If you participated in 4Frenzy, you can email us if you want your own “Spotlight” story!

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, Concordia University, and Detroit Area Honda Dealers for their support!