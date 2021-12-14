SPOTLIGHT: ‘Favorite Student’ founds club to aid teachers during pandemic

Alexa Kessler won “Favorite Student” in the Unsung Heroes category of the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards!

Alexa is a junior at Bloomfield Hills High School, and to say she stays busy while in school is an understatement. The past year has been tough on high schoolers, but Kessler is fighting back against these strange times by going above and beyond for younger students by establishing a new club.

In the Happy to Help Club, older students use Zoom to lead activities or readings. The main goal is to try and get a sense of normalcy, and get the children engaging with one another.

“Last school year, many of us found it difficult to form connections in a virtual world,” explained Alexa. “As much as it was hard for high school students, I realized how difficult it must have been for younger students.”

The motivation for such a club was to create something close to a traditional classroom, but also to give teachers a chance to catch up, and maybe even relax.

Ad

“This club has had such a positive impact on our staff, their children, and the high school club members,” Alexa said.

Her willingness to help others is really something special. Rarely leaving time for herself, Alexa is in student leadership, Model UN, Key Club, and the girls tennis team. Outside of school, she is an active member of the BBCC Youth Action Board, the Youth Advisory Council, and her temple youth group.

Alexa is always trying to balance her school life with a very busy social life. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and she loves to travel and to play tennis with her team and friends.

“Surround yourself with people who truly make you happy. It’s better to have quality friends than a large quantity of friends,” Alexa advised other students.

Kessler is a true role model within her community and goes above and beyond for others. Her work for others will continue to inspire us all.

Ad

Keep up the great work, Alexa!

Instagram: @4Frenzy

Twitter: @4Frenzy

Facebook: facebook.com/4Frenzy

Sign up for our newsletter

If you participated in 4Frenzy, you can email us if you want your own “Spotlight” story!

We would like to thank our sponsors Meijer, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, Concordia University, and Detroit Area Honda Dealers for their support!