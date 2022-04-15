Watch Marian High School Soccer Team on Local 4

Soccer Powerhouse

There’s no denying Marian High School’s varsity soccer team is a dominating force -- winning the state championship for the last four years.

“I’m hoping to win another state championship. I think we put in the effort and the hard work every single day, and that we deserve to get there,” said Senior Captain Angelina Briggs.

So, what’s their secret?

“We try to hit every aspect...to really prepare the person mentally and physically, tactically, technically, in the classroom with some studying, on the field with training,” said Reid Friedrichs, previous assistant and now head varsity coach, taking the helm following the retirement of legendary coach Barry Brodsky, who led the Mustangs to nine state titles in his 20 seasons with the program.

After every single game, the next practice is all about analyzing the mistakes they made in that game, Angelina told us. They try to figure out what worked and what didn’t.

And that’s just the practice and learning portion of what makes this team. Senior captain Abby Lucchesi said it’s those team bonding experiences that creates chemistry on the soccer field.

“We spend so much time together off the field,” Abby added. “We love having dinner together. We have so many traditions that we do together. We have sleepovers. We all have a really good bond...off the field. So, I think that really helps us on the field as well.”

Even though the Mustangs are a young team this year, only four seniors out of 20 players, Coach Reid said they have the potential to be as good and special as any before them.

Experience and Leadership

Coach Reid has only been at Marian for four years but he’s been coaching for 25 years. He played soccer, tennis and basketball growing up -- and was named Big Ten Player of the Year as Michigan State’s goalie in 1996 -- also playing semi-pro with the Michigan Bucks.

“Coaching to me is a lot like teaching, I think it’s the most important and best job in the world,” he said. “To try and get them ready for the challenges ahead in life, that’s important. And I love doing it.”

Her previously taught chemistry, astronomy, and natural disasters at Livonia Churchill High School for 23 years.

Coach said the girls and their families are what makes Marian a special place to get an education and play soccer.

Pre-Game Rituals

Before games the team listens to music, walks into the event holding hands as a team, and huddles up in a circle to chat and cheer.

Coach’s Favorite 4

Places : Eating at Redcoat Tavern; a Sunday Tigers game in the sun; or on the field or classroom at Marian with the team

Sports : Soccer, basketball and tennis

Sports Team : Michigan State anything!

Hobbies: Hanging out with friends and family, wife Sumer, son Torin (16) and Son Cayde (10); playing basketball and tennis at Lifetime Fitness; and coaching soccer

Fun Fact

Coach Reid’s mom graduated from Marian in the 3rd class ever at the school

