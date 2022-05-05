Watch Fraser High School swimmer Brent Williams on Local 4

Favorite School Subject: English and International Cuisine

A Team Player

The votes are in for our Spring 4Frenzy competition and our Kim DeGiulio went to meet a key member of the Fraser High School boys swim team.

4Frenzy isn’t just about the fastest person on the team, it’s also about the passionate students who are part of that team.

And Brent Williams, our Fan Choice winner for the Unsung Hero Award, is one of those students.

He was nominated by his Aunt Kasy who said he is an amazing, helpful, kind, and inspiring young man.

A Winning Attitude

Head coach Danielle Woody, who worked one-on-one with Brent, training for the state meet said, “Not only was Brent the first para Swimmer we were honored to bring to State Finals this year, but Brent was joined by 6 other athletes. The boys placed 3rd at the Macomb County meet and were back to back Division Champions.”

She said a special thank you goes to the Michigan High School Athletic Association for giving para athletes like Brent the opportunity to compete and be recognized for all the hard work they put in and obstacles they overcome daily.

Brent, whose teammates call him “B-Dog,” also credits Coach Dave Nowinski with helping him get a third-place finish in the 50 meter freestyle.

“His name is Brent and he works like a dog,” said Coach Dave. “He is what makes coaching enjoyable.”

“Every time I enter the water, when they shout B-Dog...it makes me smile underneath the water,” Brent added.

A Volunteer Spirit

In addition to swimming, Brent is part of the choir and has been on the Green Team Club (recycling) and Peer to Peer.

He likes helping out in his community and helping neighbors clean their yards and cut their grass.

Brent plans to spend the summer working as a Camp Counselor at Camp Cavell near Lexington, and has plans to go to Macomb Academy for more schooling.

Fun Fact

Brent drives a 6-speed manual transmission Dodge Dart that he proudly says he can back into the garage or any parking space.

Watch Kim’s feature story about this amazing young man Sunday on Local 4 News at 6:30 a.m.