SPOTLIGHT: Meet Mount Clemens High School alum and track and field coach

Favorite Place in Metro Detroit: Bougie Salon & Slaw Dogz

Favorite Teams: Detroit Lions, Pistons and Tigers

Favorite music: Gospel

Favorite Artist: Anita Baker

Fun Fact: He loves classical music

Maurice Wallace graduated from Mount Clemens High School in 1996. Now, he is the head coach for the boys and girls track and field team and has won a 4Frenzy Coach award.

Wallace has been the head coach for three seasons but has been a track coach for 12 years. He began coaching his daughters when they started running in 2010. This experience expanded his knowledge of coaching and training.

While attending Mount Clemens High School, Wallace played track and field, football and basketball.

“It’s cool to coach at my alma mater and a different culture from when I graduated in ‘96,” he said. “Learning the culture, adding the positives and subtracting the negatives help push the student-athletes in the right direction.”

His favorite part of coaching is relating the sport to life lessons. Wallace encourages his team to put effort into their education, just like they do on the track.

“Pushing through the pressure. Push it to the limit in the classroom just as hard as you push it to the limit in the sport,” he said.

Mount Clemens High School track and field team

The team, comprised of eight boys and eight girls, had multiple returning members this season.

“We have a solid committed group all on the same page to do the best they can possibly do,” Wallace said.

Wallace encourages athletes of all sports to consider getting involved with track and field.

“Track speed is king! Track and field helps athletes level up in all sports,” he said. “As soon as you match up in another sport versus a track athlete, prepare to take the L.”

Best of luck in the future, Maurice!

We would like to thank our sponsors Detroit Area Honda Dealers and MSU Federal Credit Union for their support!