4Frenzy Game of the Week: Cass Tech vs King

4Frenzy’s fourth Game of the Week this season featured a highly competitive rivalry matchup between two football powerhouses, Detroit Cass Tech and Detroit King.

These two teams have a long history as heated rivals and this game determined which gets bragging rights over the other. This was an important matchup for both teams as they each were in need of a major win to get momentum going. King came into the game with a 1-1 record and Cass Tech is 1-2.

Both teams are filled with talent as both have the two best quarterbacks in the city. King’s five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the number one recruit in the nation while Cass Tech senior quarterback LeeShaun Mumpfield, is in his third season as a starter for the Technicians. Both teams understood the magnitude of this matchup.

“This game is about the best in the city being on the biggest stage in the state showing the nation how great our kids in Detroit truly are,” Cass Tech Head Coach Marvin Rushing prior to the game. “We both represent the pulse of the city and the promise the future has based on these great young men and women. This game is a rivalry given this contest has gone back and forth in most years. We are only located 3 miles apart with downtown Detroit being in the back drop of both. Many of our kids played youth ball with or against each other. Some have went to school together prior to high school. It’s about being the best and when you aspire to be the best you create competition that sharpens both programs. This is and will always be the game.”

Last week, King dominated in a 68-0 blowout win over Mumford. King is coming off a phenomenal run last year after winning the Division 3 state championship and aims to repeat that success. King Head Coach Tyrone Spencer has led his team to three state championships in his six years as head coach.

A new season means a new roster. Despite losing some players to graduation, many talented players from the title run have returned including No.1 rated prospect committed to Oregon, QB Dante Moore; Michigan State bound tackle Jonathan Slack; Eastern Michigan bound defensive end Messiah Blair; Iowa bound defensive end Kenny Merrieweather; and three-star cornerback/receiver Jameel Croft.

On the flip side, Cass Tech came into this game off a 66-0 blowout win of their own against Detroit Renaissance. Cass Tech needed a win after starting the season 0-2 by losing two tough non-league games against Southfield Arts and Tech in week one and Carmel, IN in week two. Coach Rushing feels his team can learn from those losses and correct mistakes.

“Our players love each other and support each other,” said Rushing. “The majority of challenges we had in weeks one and two are correctable. Our kids learned a lot from the film and are holding each other accountable to being disciplined, remaining focused and wining individual battles. We are focused on making the improvements needed to drive success.”

Cass Tech returned key players from last year’s 7-4 season including quarterback LeeShaun Mumpfield; Northern Illinois bound athlete RaSean Randle; Michigan State commit defensive lineman Jalen Thompson; Cincinnati commit tight-end Khamari Anderson; receiver Javen Sewell; and receiver Elijah Jordan. However, this season Coach Rushing has had to fill in new starting roles utilizing underclassmen with limited playing experience.

“It’s all about player development, being patient knowing we are asking a lot of some of our younger players, and uplifting them,” said Rushing. “We invest a lot of time in film and ensuring our kids understand their assignments. We are a college preparatory school and we are modeling this in our program.”

With many players being underclassmen, Rushing relies on his returning seniors to be leaders and set the tone for the rest of the team.

“Lee, Rae, Jalen, Khamari, Javen Sewell, and Elijah Jordan have led our off season work outs,” Rushing said. “They have held their peers accountable for being present and for their effort. They are all great students and give of themselves to assist their teammates in the class, on the field and at home. They are great examples of what a Cass Technician is: leaders!”

This was an exciting matchup between the City of Detroit’s two football powers. This game was for bragging rights, tradition and to swing momentum in their favor for the rest of the season.