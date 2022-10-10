Spotlight: Meet the Northville Boys Cross Country Team

Coach Tim Dalton Fun Facts

Favorite Places in Metro Detroit: Downtown Detroit and enjoying one of the many state parks in our area.

Favorite Sports: Running, Soccer, Hockey and football.

Favorite Sports Teams: Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions

Hobbies or Interests: Boating, fishing, running, being outdoors and spending time with his wife and dog Trace.

The 2022 Northville Boys Cross Country team of 80 students is the largest cross country team in school history and one of the largest, if not the largest, cross country teams in the state. Northville Boys Cross Country Coach Tim Dalton graduated from Northville High School in 2004 and started coaching both cross country and track and field there in 2009. Since then, he led the team to finish as state runner-up in 2015, 4th in state last year, and received a 2014 MITCA Coach of the Year Award.

Growing up, Dalton played soccer, track and field, and cross country. He also ran cross country and track and field at Grand Valley State University and still runs and plays soccer every now and then.

Dalton says that he loves working with student athletes to achieve their goals and seeing their growth is one of the things he loves about coaching. He says his team is led by a great group of seniors who lead as a collective group.

Dalton motivates his team by expecting consistent effort on the course as well the classroom.

“Consistency and focus have great parallels to both sports and school,” said Dalton.