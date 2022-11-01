Spotlight: Meet Trenton High School Linebacker Derek Anderson

Pre-Game Ritual: Eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, take a cold shower and clear my mind to get mentally focused on the upcoming game.

Favorite Place in Metro Detroit: The Summer Drive-In in Plymouth.

Favorite Sport Teams: Michigan Wolverines and Detroit Lions

Hobbies or Interests: weight lifting, fishing, water sports, military history

Derek Anderson is a senior linebacker for Trenton Varsity football. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound senior won the 4Frenzy favorite senior football player award. Anderson’s passion for football began when he started playing football in the first grade and it is what pushed him through multiple setbacks throughout his high school career. In his freshman year, he had an injury that caused him to break his back and suffered a torn labrum injury his junior year but through it all, he has kept his focus on his dream to play college football. He has several colleges interested in him but no official offers yet, although many colleges have invited him for game day visits. He’s hoping soon one will finally make him an offer to play at the next level.

“I’ve always been a big U of M football fan,” said Anderson. “My favorite U of M player growing up was Chase Winovich. He was No. 15, so in the eighth grade I wore No. 15, grew my hair out to look like him, and tried to play like him. I also watched Aiden Hutchinson and Braden McGregor when they were in high school and big-time recruits. I wanted to learn how they played so that when I got in high school I would play that way. I knew I would have to play like them if I was to hopefully play in college one day.”

Derek Anderson and Jim Harbaugh (4Frenzy)

“In eighth grade I went to a U of M football camp. I asked Coach Harbaugh if I could take a picture with him. He said yes, but right before someone took the picture I said, ‘I’ll see you again in four years.’ He looked at me surprised and said something like, ‘you’re only in the eighth grade! I like your confidence!’”

Anderson was voted team captain of the week multiple times throughout the season. Trenton finished the regular season with a 8-1 record and won their first round playoff matchup against Southgate Anderson last week. The Trojan’s next playoff matchup is this weekend as they look to avenge their only loss of the season which came against Carlson in week four.

Anderson excels in the classroom as much as he excels on the field.

“A lot of times people look at me and think I’m just a typical football player,” said Anderson. “They don’t realize that I do well academically, too. I have a 3.925 GPA and am a member of the National Honor Society. People are really surprised when I tell them this.”

Derek Anderson (4Frenzy)

Anderson’s passion for the game has also taught him valuable life lessons in hard work, self-improvement and challenging his mind and body.

“Football challenges you to push your body and your mind to the limit,” said Anderson. “I like that football teaches you life lessons, like how to be a better person and how to be successful in life. If you work hard for something you can achieve it. One of the greatest rewards is that football allows you to grow as a person.”