Ann Arbor Film Festival offering discounted passes through Dec. 31

ANN ARBOR – For the first time ever, the Ann Arbor Film Festival is selling passes before March.

Get $10 off festival or weekend passes through the end of the year. The 58th Ann Arbor Film Festival runs March 24-29, 2020.

General admission Festival Pass pricing:

Through Dec. 31: $115 per pass

Jan. 1 through Feb. 29: $125 per pass

March 1-29 (rush pricing): $150 per pass

The Festival Pass includes entry to the Opening Night Reception and all films.

Weekend Pass (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) general admission pricing:

Through Dec. 31: $65 per pass

Jan. 1 through Feb. 29: $75 per pass

March 1-29 (rush pricing): $85 per pass

Passes will be available for pickup at the Michigan Theater on March 24.

For more information on ticket prices and how to purchase, click here.