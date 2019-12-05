Ann Arbor Film Festival offering discounted passes through Dec. 31
Festival offers first-ever presale during holiday season
ANN ARBOR – For the first time ever, the Ann Arbor Film Festival is selling passes before March.
Get $10 off festival or weekend passes through the end of the year. The 58th Ann Arbor Film Festival runs March 24-29, 2020.
General admission Festival Pass pricing:
- Through Dec. 31: $115 per pass
- Jan. 1 through Feb. 29: $125 per pass
- March 1-29 (rush pricing): $150 per pass
The Festival Pass includes entry to the Opening Night Reception and all films.
Weekend Pass (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) general admission pricing:
- Through Dec. 31: $65 per pass
- Jan. 1 through Feb. 29: $75 per pass
- March 1-29 (rush pricing): $85 per pass
Passes will be available for pickup at the Michigan Theater on March 24.
For more information on ticket prices and how to purchase, click here.
