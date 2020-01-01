Four fun dates to try out this winter in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Don’t let your dating life die out during the coldest months. Try these date ideas to keep things fresh during this frozen season.

Sing some Karaoke

Baby it’s cold outside, so head inside to one of Ann Arbor’s karaoke bar. Warm-up your vocal cords and sing to impress at one of Ann Arbor’s karaoke spots like Blue Karaoke, Midnight Karaoke or Friend Karaoke downtown. Blow your date away by bellowing out classic karaoke favorites or indie tunes to show off your musical talents.

Think you can handle a crowd? Check out karaoke at Good Time Charley’s on Sundays and Tuesdays, or every Saturday at Circ Bar.

See a show

Laugh until you cry at one of Ann Arbor’s many comedy shows. See if you and your date are comedy compatible and scope out local talent.

Pointless Brewery offers improv shows regularly with tickets ranging from $8 to $20. The brewery will have musical improv on Jan. 4 as well as an open-stage Jan. 26.

And if you just want a laugh, check out the schedule at Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase, which has been operating in the downtown area since 1984. Or, watch local talent at Bløm Meadworks’ free monthly comedy night.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Learn to bake

Even though it will get cold outside, you can keep warm inside in front of an oven. Make some great buns and puns with your date while learning the ins-and-outs of baking. Bake bread and treats with the best of them at Zingerman’s Bakehouse or learn from baker Keegan Rodgers at the Ann Arbor District Library at one of his many baking demonstrations.

Classes at Zingerman’s start on Jan. 8 See the class schedule here.

If you prefer something more delicate, look to Sweet Heather Anne’s schedule of workshops.

Move around

Stay active over these dreary months by moving. Take a cardio dance class courtesy of Rec & Ed, stretch out with yoga at aUM, or pick up a new form of physical art with Ann Arbor Capoeira.

Willing to brave the weather? Go sledding around the city or work on your skating skills at Ann Arbor Ice Cube or Yost Ice Arena.

Need more ideas? Read: 8 of the best spots to take your winter date in Ann Arbor