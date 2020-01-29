When to expect power outages this week in Ann Arbor, Pittsfield Township

ANN ARBOR – DTE Energy announced this week it will be conducting planned power outages in Washtenaw County in order to safely complete electrical system repairs.

According to a Pittsfield Charter Township release, select areas of Ann Arbor will be affected beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Outages will last 30 to 45 minutes. In the case of inclement weather, outages will be postponed until Friday morning.

Parts of Pittsfield Township will be affected on Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m.

According to DTE, residents in affected areas will receive email or phone notifications ahead of time.

In preparation for an outage customers are asked to unplug computers, televisions and other electronics to prevent damage.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!