MD Bagel Fragel announces reopening date in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – It’s the day bagel and fragel lovers have been waiting for.

MD Bagel Fragel will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 5 with a soft opening through Friday, Feb. 7 at its new location at 3500 Washtenaw Avenue. Its grand opening will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Over a year ago, owner Patricia Rockette was told her lease at her location of 25 years on Plymouth Rd. was up and she had short notice to close.

After months of searching for a new space and building out the new location, she is ready to open her doors to customers again.

Owner Patricia Rockette and her niece Megan Jernigan in MD Bagel Fragel's new shop at 3500 Washtenaw Ave. on Jan. 24, 2020. (Meredith Bruckner)

Located across from Arborland shopping center, Rockette hopes the busy area will bring more business to the family-owned bagel shop.

MD Bagel Fragel is known for its fragels, a deep-fried cinnamon raisin bagel that is finished with a hefty dusting of cinnamon sugar. The fragel rose to fame as an Ann Arbor staple in the 1970s when it was developed at The Bagel Factory on South University.

Other bagel flavors include cranberry orange, cherry almond, spinach feta and jalapeno. Flavored cream cheeses are made in-house and MD Bagel Fragel serves up a variety of freshly-made bagel sandwiches.

