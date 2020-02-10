Ann Arbor man arrested for shooting person in face near Briarwood Mall, police say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – An Ann Arbor man has been arrested for shooting someone in the face at an apartment complex near Briarwood Mall, police said.

Justin Anthony Heinze, 28, is accused of firing the shot at 9:37 p.m. Friday at the Hidden Valley Club Apartments in the 600 block of Hidden Valley Club Drive, according to authorities.

A 25-year-old Belleville resident who knew Heinze was shot in the face, police said. That person’s condition was not revealed.

Heinze lives at the Hidden Valley Club Apartments, officials said. He was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Friday by SWAT team members after a standoff, police said.

Heinze is charged with assault with intent to commit murder, four counts of felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of resisting arrest.

He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.