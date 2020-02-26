Ann Arbor Public Schools, offices to close Wednesday due to snow

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to a winter storm expected overnight.

Southeast Michigan is under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday night and the area could get between 4 to 8 inches of snow by the time the storm eases up.

The snow day announcement was made by Ann Arbor Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift on Twitter Tuesday evening, who said the early announcement was intended to help parents make arrangements for Wednesday.

Prediction of snow #AnnArbor Tues night& continuing Wed necessitate a weather decision. ALL @a2schools & offices will be closed Wednesday, February 26th.This call is made tonight to prioritize student safety & to support parents & w/ an opportunity to make arrangements. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/yrWScBpZQT — A2SchoolsSuper (@A2SchoolsSuper) February 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the Ann Arbor Police Department tweeted some safety tips to keep in mind during Wednesday’s morning commute -- and a tip for parents who will be home with students tomorrow.

Ok, Ann Arbor, tomorrow's commute may be tough, but we can do this! Let's refresh:

✔️Leave early

✔️ Clear ALL snow off your car

✔️ Slow down

✔️ Leave extra room between cars ahead

✔️ Disconnect the internet so the kids have to spend the snow day watching daytime TV, like we did. — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) February 26, 2020

