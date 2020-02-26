36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Public Schools, offices to close Wednesday due to snow

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Public Schools, Snow Day, Winter Weather Advisory, Weather, School Closing, Jeanice Kerr Swift
Southeast Michigan could get up to 8 inches of snow by Wednesday night.
Southeast Michigan could get up to 8 inches of snow by Wednesday night.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to a winter storm expected overnight.

Southeast Michigan is under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday night and the area could get between 4 to 8 inches of snow by the time the storm eases up.

The snow day announcement was made by Ann Arbor Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift on Twitter Tuesday evening, who said the early announcement was intended to help parents make arrangements for Wednesday.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Meanwhile, the Ann Arbor Police Department tweeted some safety tips to keep in mind during Wednesday’s morning commute -- and a tip for parents who will be home with students tomorrow.

Related reading:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: