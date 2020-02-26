When will the snow start in Metro Detroit? Watch the live radar here
Winter Weather Advisory issued
DETROIT – When the snow begins Tuesday night, it will stick around through Wednesday.
READ: Wintry mix changes to snow overnight into Wednesday
Rain in the evening Tuesday will transition to snow. The overnight commute and Wednesday’s commute are both expected to be messy.
CHECK: Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit for Feb. 25-26
All of Southeast Michigan will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through late Wednesday.
Watch the live radar above.
