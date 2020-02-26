36ºF

When will the snow start in Metro Detroit? Watch the live radar here

Winter Weather Advisory issued

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

DETROIT – When the snow begins Tuesday night, it will stick around through Wednesday.

READ: Wintry mix changes to snow overnight into Wednesday

Rain in the evening Tuesday will transition to snow. The overnight commute and Wednesday’s commute are both expected to be messy.

CHECK: Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit for Feb. 25-26

All of Southeast Michigan will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through late Wednesday.

Watch the live radar above.

