Suspected drunken driver runs stop sign, slams through Ann Arbor house

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A suspected drunken driver slammed through a house early Tuesday in Ann Arbor.

The 25-year-old Ann Arbor man ran a stop sign and crashed into the house in the area of Carhart Avenue and Anderson Avenue just after midnight.

Three people inside the home were not injured. The driver had minor injuries and is at a hospital. Police are awaiting blood test results.

Police said they didn’t do a crash reconstruction so they aren’t sure how fast the vehicle was traveling when it barreled into the home.

In the meantime, the house has been boarded up and the homeowners are looking for a contractor to fix the now inhabitable home.