Five ways to stay entertained when you can’t hang out in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – With everyone staying indoors and limiting social practices, it’s easy to become bored, particularly when many businesses in Ann Arbor are closed or limiting in-store patronage.

Here are five ways to keep yourself entertained

Catch a live show

Missing live music? Live stream shows from different artists straight from your couch.

Buy a virtual ticket to watch Erin Zindle & The Ragbirds as well as other Ann Arbor musicians during the “Live at The Bird House” Facebook concert series throughout the week.

Or turn your living room into a jazz lounge with free live concerts from the Blue Llama Jazz Club. Links to concerts can be found on the restaurant and entertainment venue’s Facebook page.

Watch a film

Turn your home into the home cinema you’ve always wanted by watching free shorts and feature films courtesy of the Ann Arbor Film Festival.

Films will be played for free between March 24 and March 29 through the AAFF website. Find the full schedule here.

Play with your pet

If you need to keep yourself and your pet entertained, try teaching them a new trick (or fixing a bad behavior). The Humane Society of Huron Valley has a library of guides on things from teaching anti-jumping behavior in dogs to kitten-proofing your home.

Find the guides here.

Online shop

Since it’s hard to know where and for how long you can hang out in the shops and small businesses around Ann Arbor, shop online. Whether you’re looking for new art or trying to find that perfect bit of A2 swag to show off your city pride, online shopping supports local businesses that have closed their brick-and-mortar shops to help flatten the curve.

Go to your favorite Ann Arbor shop’s website and see what items they have in stock.

Participate in live programming

Cheer for a fictional football team, make a cool craft or play trivia with Ann Arbor District Library staff on AADL. TV. With its five branches closed, AADL staff have moved their programming online to help keep you (and your home-bound family) entertained and sane.

A schedule of daily programs can be found through the AADL Facebook page.

