Michigan Medicine: 110 employees test positive for COVID-19
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine has released information on COVID-19 testing of its employees.
As of Monday, 728 Michigan Medicine employees were tested for COVID-19 and 110 of those tested positive. The tests were performed at Michigan Medicine, and it is possible some employees opted to test outside of the health system.
According to a news release, less than 10 employees were hospitalized for one day or longer.
Michigan Medicine released this information as a status update on current employee cases and noted that “these numbers don’t indicate how or where those who tested positive contracted the disease.”
For more information and for COVID-19 updates, visit www.med.umich.edu.
