University of Michigan ‘Teach-Out’ focuses on thriving during times of crisis

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The new "Thrive in Trying Times Teach-Out" from the University of Michigan is helping community members focus on thriving during the current pandemic, instead of just surviving.

Through May 25, individuals, families and organizations can use the resources and four hours of content from the “Teach-Out” for free.

In the course, over 15 experts from the field of positive organizational scholarship present tools, practices and knowledge intended to help community members navigate their current stress with positivity.

The learning content collected in "Thrive in Trying Times Teach-Out" focuses on creating a greater understanding of how to thrive, how to make small changes, managing energy, finding purpose, asking for help, and how to become more compassionate.

Find the “Teach-Out” on Michigan Online as well as Coursera and FutureLearn -- two other learning and skill-building platforms.

The teach-out is presented by the Ross School’s Center for Center for Positive Organizations and the U-M Center for Academic Innovation.