Michigan C Cesar Ruiz selected by New Orleans Saints in first round of NFL draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan center Cesar Ruiz was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL draft.

New Orleans drafted Ruiz with the No. 24 overall pick.

Ruiz went from the No. 1 center in his high school recruiting class to one of the top centers in the country at Michigan. Now, he is the first center off the board on draft day.

The Camden, New Jersey, native started all 26 games for Michigan the last two years after appearing in 10 games as a true freshman. He decided to forego his senior season because of a high draft grade.

Ruiz was the No. 1 center and the No. 47 player overall in the 2017 recruiting class out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The four-star recruit chose to join Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines over offers from basically every major college in the nation.

Ruiz was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the coaches and the All-Big Ten third team by the media last season. In 2018, he was named to the third team by the coaches.