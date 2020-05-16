Help those experiencing homelessness right now in Ann Arbor with these organizations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Not sure how to help out individuals experiencing homelessness during the pandemic? These Ann Arbor organizations, communities, shelters and houses of hospitality could use your support.

As of May 1, Michigan received approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to find temporary shelter for homeless populations, but organizations around Ann Arbor have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure those facing homelessness in our community have had resources, shelter and food.

Here is a list of organizations around Ann Arbor helping those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Located in downtown Ann Arbor in the Delonis Center, SAWC offers various resources including medical care, free meals, case management and temporary shelter. Its community services are available to residents of the Delonis Center as well as non-residential community members.

SAWC is currently accepting financial donations as well as in-kind donations from its Amazon wishlist.

Adopt-a-Shelter

Organized by local faith-based organizations, the grassroots program asks individuals and teams to pool their efforts to adopt a temporary shelter-in-place location. Temporary locations include The Red Roof Inn, Ann Arbor Christian Reformed Church, First Baptist Church of Ann Arbor and Calvary United Methodist Church. Individuals, organizations and churches are given the list of needs of a shelter every week.

Those wanting to join Adopt-a-Shelter efforts can contact Pastor Sara Freudenburg from Trinity Lutheran Church at (734) 709-8728 or sara@trintiya2.org.

MISSION works with different community partners and homes of hospitality to provide emergency shelter, laundry and shower resources, food assistance and communal spaces for those facing homelessness within Washtenaw County. The group accepts different forms of support include financial donations, bus tokens, technology and winter items.

MISSION works with Peace House Ypsi, Mercy House and Jimmy Hill Memorial House (Purple House), as well as local warming shelters and gathering spaces within the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area. Each space or house of hospitality has its own needs.

Currently, Peace House Ypsi offers laundry services, showers, boxes of groceries, Sunday brunch and its Free Store. The house of hospitality delivers about 50 boxes of groceries and around 130 meals to those in need each week. It provides resources and assistance to those in the homeless community and can give tents, tarps and sleeping bags to those camping for survival. It is accepting monetary donations through Journey of Faith as well as item donations. Find its wishlist on its website or contact Sheri Wander at (734) 754-0648.

The center provides support for those impacted by domestic violence or sexual assault. It’s services include emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy and support groups.

Currently, SafeHouse is not accepting drop-off donations but it is accepting items from its Amazon Wishlist and financial contributions.

The nonprofit works with young people facing homelessness. Currently, it offers transitional housing for individuals 18 to 20-years-old, case management services, a 24/7 crisis phone line and counseling services as needed.

Ozone House is currently accepting giftcards and financial donations but not item donations due to the novel coronavirus.

Operated by Washtenaw County Salvation Army, both shelters work with Housing Access of Washtenaw County to help families and veterans. The Staples Family Center can house and feed 36 individuals while Hope House provides transitional housing for veterans.

Hope Clinic’s Ann Arbor location currently offers emergency medical and dental care, laundry services, baby care supplies and food assistance during the pandemic.

The need for services offered by the clinic has grown dramatically in recent months, according to the clinic.

Look here for a list of needs.

Faith-based organizations

Around Ann Arbor, faith-based organizations have been collecting funds, giftcards, food, items and other forms of support for those experiencing homelessness.

According to Pastor Vicky Lovell of Zion Lutheran Church, many faith-based organizations are collecting fresh foods and giftcards to distribute in addition to financial support for organizations taking care of those experiencing homelessness.

Those interested in assisting faith-based organizations can contact their local organization or Pastor Lovell at (734) 994-4455 ext. 15.

For more organizations helping those in need within Washtenaw County, visit the Barrier Busters list.

Those who may be experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity should contact the Housing Access for Washtenaw County from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays at (734) 961-1999.

