Here’s where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Washtenaw County right now

ANN ARBOR – Want to get tested this week but you’re not sure what’s open and when?

Washtenaw County released a list of ongoing and pop-up community testing sites for this week.

Tests for residents are being offered through Washtenaw County Public Health in partnership with Michigan Medicine, Packard Health, Kroger and Ypsilanti Community Schools.

Here’s where you can get tested:

Ongoing testing sites

Perry Early Learning Center (550 Perry Street, Ypsilanti Township)

Drive-up and walk-up testing is available 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments, prescription or insurance is needed. Anyone can be tested, no matter your symptoms.

If you have an insurance card, you are asked to bring it. This site is supported by Packard Health and Ypsilanti Community Schools.

Ford Elementary School (2440 E. Clark Road, Ypsilanti Township)

Drive-up and walk-up testing is available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. To check whether you are eligible for testing, visit KrogerHealth.com/covidtesting. Those with mild symptoms and workers performing in-person duties can be tested.

Pop-up testing sites:

Bethel AME Church (900 John A. Woods Drive, Ann Arbor)

When: Thursday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ypsilanti Township Civic Center (7200 S. Huron River Drive, Ypsilanti Township)

When: Sunday, May 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more testing information, visit www.washtenaw.org/3158/Testing.

To see this week’s community COVID-19 testing posters in Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Spanish, click here.

