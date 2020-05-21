President Trump to visit Ford plant in Ypsilanti today

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

YPSILANTI, Mich. – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Ford’s Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti on Thursday.

The White House said the visit is to thank businesses producing PPE and medical equipment. Trump is expected to speak at the facility, which had been converted to produce ventilators to help fight against coronavirus.

The president could also be touring the flooding disaster unfolding in mid-Michigan.

