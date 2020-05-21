54ºF

President Trump to visit Ford plant in Ypsilanti today

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on the food supply chain during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
YPSILANTI, Mich. – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Ford’s Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti on Thursday.

The White House said the visit is to thank businesses producing PPE and medical equipment. Trump is expected to speak at the facility, which had been converted to produce ventilators to help fight against coronavirus.

The president could also be touring the flooding disaster unfolding in mid-Michigan.

